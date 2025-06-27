Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Williamsport and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Williamsport metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. French

- 108 speakers (0.08% of population)

#9. Arabic

- 123 speakers (0.09% of population)

#8. Vietnamese

- 140 speakers (0.1% of population)

#7. Russian

- 145 speakers (0.1% of population)

#6. Italian

- 205 speakers (0.14% of population)

#5. Haitian

- 215 speakers (0.15% of population)

#4. Chinese

- 228 speakers (0.16% of population)

#3. German

- 690 speakers (0.48% of population)

#2. Spanish

- 1,360 speakers (0.95% of population)

#1. West Germanic Languages

- 2,516 speakers (1.75% of population)