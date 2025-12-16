Most expensive homes for sale in Allentown

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Allentown listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 751 Benner Rd, Allentown
- Price: $1,895,000
- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,430
- Price per square foot: $181
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 167 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 3735 W Washington St, Allentown
- Price: $1,070,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,168
- Price per square foot: $256
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 14 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 6659 Forest Knoll Ct, Upper Macungie Township
- Price: $989,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,381
- Price per square foot: $225
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 57 days (-$105,100 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 6126 Palomino Dr, Allentown
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,520
- Price per square foot: $280
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 47 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 6126 Palomino Dr, Upper Macungie Township
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,383
- Price per square foot: $183
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 24 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 19 Spring Wood Dr, Allentown
- Price: $949,990
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,367
- Price per square foot: $217
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 94 days (-$45,010 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 2270 Bishop Rd, Allentown
- Price: $925,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,699
- Price per square foot: $162
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 49 days (-$24,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 1830 Sherwood Rd, Allentown
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,378
- Price per square foot: $199
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 64 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 1845 Lehigh Pkwy N, Allentown
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,295
- Price per square foot: $197
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 209 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 6718 Overlook Ct, Upper Macungie Township
- Price: $799,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,709
- Price per square foot: $169
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 12 days
- View listing on realtor.com