Most expensive homes for sale in Allentown

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Allentown listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 751 Benner Rd, Allentown

- Price: $1,895,000

- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 10,430

- Price per square foot: $181

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 167 days

#2. 3735 W Washington St, Allentown

- Price: $1,070,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,168

- Price per square foot: $256

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 14 days

#3. 6659 Forest Knoll Ct, Upper Macungie Township

- Price: $989,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,381

- Price per square foot: $225

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 57 days (-$105,100 price reduction since listing)

#4. 6126 Palomino Dr, Allentown

- Price: $989,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,520

- Price per square foot: $280

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 47 days

#5. 6126 Palomino Dr, Upper Macungie Township

- Price: $989,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,383

- Price per square foot: $183

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 24 days

#6. 19 Spring Wood Dr, Allentown

- Price: $949,990

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,367

- Price per square foot: $217

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 94 days (-$45,010 price reduction since listing)

#7. 2270 Bishop Rd, Allentown

- Price: $925,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,699

- Price per square foot: $162

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 49 days (-$24,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 1830 Sherwood Rd, Allentown

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,378

- Price per square foot: $199

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 64 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 1845 Lehigh Pkwy N, Allentown

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,295

- Price per square foot: $197

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 209 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 6718 Overlook Ct, Upper Macungie Township

- Price: $799,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,709

- Price per square foot: $169

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 12 days

