Most expensive homes for sale in Altoona

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Altoona listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 3405 Crescent Rd, Altoona

- Price: $625,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,498

- Price per square foot: $96

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 82 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 3230 W Chestnut Ave, Altoona

- Price: $440,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,416

- Price per square foot: $99

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 64 days

#3. 1016 S Carlisle Ln, Altoona

- Price: $349,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,530

- Price per square foot: $137

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 24 days

#4. 328 Avalon Rd, Altoona

- Price: $340,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,231

- Price per square foot: $152

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 188 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 5601 Eldorado Ave, Altoona

- Price: $339,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,512

- Price per square foot: $224

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 38 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 5418 5th Ave, Altoona

- Price: $325,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,179

- Price per square foot: $149

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 116 days (-$12,500 price reduction since listing)

#7. 1933 Bellmeade Dr, Altoona

- Price: $324,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,273

- Price per square foot: $255

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 11 days

#8. 1709 Bellmeade Rd, Altoona

- Price: $320,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 1,288

- Price per square foot: $248

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 68 days

#9. 1761 Princeton Rd, Altoona

- Price: $320,000

- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,400

- Price per square foot: $133

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 748 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 118 Sarah Dr, Altoona

- Price: $315,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 1,948

- Price per square foot: $161

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 4 days

