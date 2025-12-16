Most expensive homes for sale in Altoona

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Altoona listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 3405 Crescent Rd, Altoona
- Price: $625,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,498
- Price per square foot: $96
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 82 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 3230 W Chestnut Ave, Altoona
- Price: $440,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,416
- Price per square foot: $99
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 64 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 1016 S Carlisle Ln, Altoona
- Price: $349,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,530
- Price per square foot: $137
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 24 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 328 Avalon Rd, Altoona
- Price: $340,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,231
- Price per square foot: $152
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 188 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 5601 Eldorado Ave, Altoona
- Price: $339,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,512
- Price per square foot: $224
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 38 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 5418 5th Ave, Altoona
- Price: $325,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,179
- Price per square foot: $149
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 116 days (-$12,500 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 1933 Bellmeade Dr, Altoona
- Price: $324,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,273
- Price per square foot: $255
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 11 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 1709 Bellmeade Rd, Altoona
- Price: $320,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 1,288
- Price per square foot: $248
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 68 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 1761 Princeton Rd, Altoona
- Price: $320,000
- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $133
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 748 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 118 Sarah Dr, Altoona
- Price: $315,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 1,948
- Price per square foot: $161
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 4 days
- View listing on realtor.com