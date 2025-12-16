Most expensive homes for sale in Bloomsburg

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Bloomsburg listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 324 Quarry Dr, Bloomsburg
- Price: $2,100,000
- 8 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $875
- Lot size: 30.0 acres
- Days on market: 374 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 413-455 East St, Bloomsburg
- Price: $1,900,000
- 30 bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 112 days
#3. 568 Beilys Rd, Bloomsburg
- Price: $1,299,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,261
- Price per square foot: $398
- Lot size: 17.5 acres
- Days on market: 24 days
#4. 123 Old Field Dr, Bloomsburg
- Price: $725,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,429
- Price per square foot: $163
- Lot size: 4.0 acres
- Days on market: 53 days
#5. 505 Crestwood Dr, Bloomsburg
- Price: $665,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,552
- Price per square foot: $260
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 50 days
#6. 1095 Beaver Valley Rd, Bloomsburg
- Price: $649,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,671
- Price per square foot: $243
- Lot size: 6.2 acres
- Days on market: 118 days
#7. 9 Crestmont Cir, Bloomsburg
- Price: $585,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,065
- Price per square foot: $190
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 151 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 63 Brentwood Cir, Bloomsburg
- Price: $569,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,502
- Price per square foot: $227
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 53 days
#9. 37 E 5th St, Bloomsburg
- Price: $550,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,565
- Price per square foot: $98
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 130 days
#10. 34 Fowlersville Rd, Bloomsburg
- Price: $429,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,920
- Price per square foot: $223
- Lot size: 1.7 acres
- Days on market: 215 days
