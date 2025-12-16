Most expensive homes for sale in Bloomsburg

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Bloomsburg listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 324 Quarry Dr, Bloomsburg

- Price: $2,100,000

- 8 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,400

- Price per square foot: $875

- Lot size: 30.0 acres

- Days on market: 374 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 413-455 East St, Bloomsburg

- Price: $1,900,000

- 30 bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 112 days

#3. 568 Beilys Rd, Bloomsburg

- Price: $1,299,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,261

- Price per square foot: $398

- Lot size: 17.5 acres

- Days on market: 24 days

#4. 123 Old Field Dr, Bloomsburg

- Price: $725,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,429

- Price per square foot: $163

- Lot size: 4.0 acres

- Days on market: 53 days

#5. 505 Crestwood Dr, Bloomsburg

- Price: $665,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,552

- Price per square foot: $260

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 50 days

#6. 1095 Beaver Valley Rd, Bloomsburg

- Price: $649,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,671

- Price per square foot: $243

- Lot size: 6.2 acres

- Days on market: 118 days

#7. 9 Crestmont Cir, Bloomsburg

- Price: $585,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,065

- Price per square foot: $190

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 151 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 63 Brentwood Cir, Bloomsburg

- Price: $569,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,502

- Price per square foot: $227

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 53 days

#9. 37 E 5th St, Bloomsburg

- Price: $550,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,565

- Price per square foot: $98

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 130 days

#10. 34 Fowlersville Rd, Bloomsburg

- Price: $429,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,920

- Price per square foot: $223

- Lot size: 1.7 acres

- Days on market: 215 days

