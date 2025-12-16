Most expensive homes for sale in Chambersburg

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Chambersburg listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1090 Ragged Edge Rd, Chambersburg

- Price: $1,995,000

- 13 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 17,000

- Price per square foot: $117

- Lot size: 6.5 acres

- Days on market: 318 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 2027 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,452

- Price per square foot: $223

- Lot size: 5.8 acres

- Days on market: 219 days (-$105,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 827 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg

- Price: $950,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,759

- Price per square foot: $140

- Lot size: 3.1 acres

- Days on market: 344 days (-$45,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 1868 Carrera Dr, Chambersburg

- Price: $895,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,640

- Price per square foot: $339

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 63 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 1709 Ragged Edge Rd, Chambersburg

- Price: $775,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,078

- Price per square foot: $190

- Lot size: 3.5 acres

- Days on market: 16 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 239 Abishire Way, Chambersburg

- Price: $729,900

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,000

- Price per square foot: $145

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 228 days (-$20,100 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 934 Samerica Dr, Chambersburg

- Price: $679,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,676

- Price per square foot: $184

- Lot size: 2.1 acres

- Days on market: 158 days (-$20,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 1151 King Dr, Chambersburg

- Price: $675,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,600

- Price per square foot: $120

- Lot size: 3.9 acres

- Days on market: 28 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 586 Crestwood Dr, Chambersburg

- Price: $649,995

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,944

- Price per square foot: $109

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 75 days (-$25,005 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 3325 Muirfield Dr, Chambersburg

- Price: $649,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,335

- Price per square foot: $121

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 39 days

- View listing on realtor.com