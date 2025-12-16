Most expensive homes for sale in Chambersburg

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Chambersburg listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1090 Ragged Edge Rd, Chambersburg
- Price: $1,995,000
- 13 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 17,000
- Price per square foot: $117
- Lot size: 6.5 acres
- Days on market: 318 days
#2. 2027 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,452
- Price per square foot: $223
- Lot size: 5.8 acres
- Days on market: 219 days (-$105,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 827 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
- Price: $950,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,759
- Price per square foot: $140
- Lot size: 3.1 acres
- Days on market: 344 days (-$45,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 1868 Carrera Dr, Chambersburg
- Price: $895,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,640
- Price per square foot: $339
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 63 days
#5. 1709 Ragged Edge Rd, Chambersburg
- Price: $775,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,078
- Price per square foot: $190
- Lot size: 3.5 acres
- Days on market: 16 days
#6. 239 Abishire Way, Chambersburg
- Price: $729,900
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,000
- Price per square foot: $145
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 228 days (-$20,100 price reduction since listing)
#7. 934 Samerica Dr, Chambersburg
- Price: $679,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,676
- Price per square foot: $184
- Lot size: 2.1 acres
- Days on market: 158 days (-$20,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 1151 King Dr, Chambersburg
- Price: $675,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,600
- Price per square foot: $120
- Lot size: 3.9 acres
- Days on market: 28 days
#9. 586 Crestwood Dr, Chambersburg
- Price: $649,995
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,944
- Price per square foot: $109
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 75 days (-$25,005 price reduction since listing)
#10. 3325 Muirfield Dr, Chambersburg
- Price: $649,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,335
- Price per square foot: $121
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 39 days
