Most expensive homes for sale in Johnstown

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Johnstown listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 404 Walters Ave, Johnstown

- Price: $649,000

- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,600

- Price per square foot: $98

- Lot size: 3.4 acres

- Days on market: 72 days (-$46,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 1419 Coventry Ct, Johnstown

- Price: $489,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,778

- Price per square foot: $129

- Days on market: 78 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 236 Stardust Dr, Johnstown

- Price: $449,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,258

- Price per square foot: $138

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 36 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 208 Metzler St, Johnstown

- Price: $449,900

- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,586

- Price per square foot: $125

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 51 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 608 Tioga St, Johnstown

- Price: $444,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,775

- Price per square foot: $92

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 71 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 310 Westgate Dr, Johnstown

- Price: $429,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,954

- Price per square foot: $108

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 89 days (-$20,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 133 Strayer St, Johnstown

- Price: $422,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,344

- Price per square foot: $313

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 0:00:00

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2534 Bedford St, Johnstown

- Price: $360,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,789

- Price per square foot: $129

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 21 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 145 Mellot Dr, Johnstown

- Price: $345,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,164

- Price per square foot: $159

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 34 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 423 Braddock St, Johnstown

- Price: $320,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,870

- Price per square foot: $111

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 125 days (-$30,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com