Most expensive homes for sale in Johnstown

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Johnstown listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 404 Walters Ave, Johnstown
- Price: $649,000
- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,600
- Price per square foot: $98
- Lot size: 3.4 acres
- Days on market: 72 days (-$46,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 1419 Coventry Ct, Johnstown
- Price: $489,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,778
- Price per square foot: $129
- Days on market: 78 days
#3. 236 Stardust Dr, Johnstown
- Price: $449,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,258
- Price per square foot: $138
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 36 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 208 Metzler St, Johnstown
- Price: $449,900
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,586
- Price per square foot: $125
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 51 days
#5. 608 Tioga St, Johnstown
- Price: $444,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,775
- Price per square foot: $92
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 71 days
#6. 310 Westgate Dr, Johnstown
- Price: $429,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,954
- Price per square foot: $108
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 89 days (-$20,000 price reduction since listing)
#7. 133 Strayer St, Johnstown
- Price: $422,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,344
- Price per square foot: $313
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 0:00:00
#8. 2534 Bedford St, Johnstown
- Price: $360,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,789
- Price per square foot: $129
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 21 days
#9. 145 Mellot Dr, Johnstown
- Price: $345,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,164
- Price per square foot: $159
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 34 days
#10. 423 Braddock St, Johnstown
- Price: $320,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,870
- Price per square foot: $111
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 125 days (-$30,000 price reduction since listing)
