Most expensive homes for sale in Lancaster

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Lancaster listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 80 Jackson Dr, Lancaster

- Price: $2,650,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,960

- Price per square foot: $534

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 424 days

#2. 80 School House Rd, Lancaster

- Price: $2,495,000

- 10 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,000

- Price per square foot: $226

- Lot size: 12.3 acres

- Days on market: 197 days

#3. 1915 Millersville Pike, Lancaster

- Price: $2,295,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,197

- Price per square foot: $441

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 39 days

#4. 2795 Southwick Dr, Lancaster

- Price: $1,950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,150

- Price per square foot: $469

- Lot size: 2.0 acres

- Days on market: 57 days

#5. 23 Deerfield Rd, Lancaster

- Price: $1,695,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,130

- Price per square foot: $276

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 14 days

#6. 2453 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster

- Price: $1,690,000

- 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,472

- Price per square foot: $261

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 207 days

#7. 101 N Queen St Ste 414, Lancaster

- Price: $1,650,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,685

- Price per square foot: $447

- Days on market: 36 days

#8. 1233 Hunsicker Rd, Lancaster

- Price: $1,575,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,065

- Price per square foot: $387

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 27 days

#9. 1981 Landis Valley Rd, Lancaster

- Price: $1,449,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,510

- Price per square foot: $263

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 277 days

#10. 837 Centerville Rd, Lancaster

- Price: $1,350,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,196

- Price per square foot: $614

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 39 days

