Most expensive homes for sale in Lancaster

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Lancaster listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 80 Jackson Dr, Lancaster
- Price: $2,650,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,960
- Price per square foot: $534
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 424 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 80 School House Rd, Lancaster
- Price: $2,495,000
- 10 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,000
- Price per square foot: $226
- Lot size: 12.3 acres
- Days on market: 197 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 1915 Millersville Pike, Lancaster
- Price: $2,295,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,197
- Price per square foot: $441
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 39 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 2795 Southwick Dr, Lancaster
- Price: $1,950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,150
- Price per square foot: $469
- Lot size: 2.0 acres
- Days on market: 57 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 23 Deerfield Rd, Lancaster
- Price: $1,695,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,130
- Price per square foot: $276
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 14 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 2453 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster
- Price: $1,690,000
- 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,472
- Price per square foot: $261
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 207 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 101 N Queen St Ste 414, Lancaster
- Price: $1,650,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,685
- Price per square foot: $447
- Days on market: 36 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 1233 Hunsicker Rd, Lancaster
- Price: $1,575,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,065
- Price per square foot: $387
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 27 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 1981 Landis Valley Rd, Lancaster
- Price: $1,449,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,510
- Price per square foot: $263
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 277 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 837 Centerville Rd, Lancaster
- Price: $1,350,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,196
- Price per square foot: $614
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 39 days
- View listing on realtor.com