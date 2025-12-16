Most expensive homes for sale in Philadelphia

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Philadelphia listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1911 Walnut St Apt 4701, Philadelphia

- Price: $18,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,692

- Price per square foot: $2,070

- Days on market: 8 days

#2. 1012 S Colorado St, Philadelphia

- Price: $15,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 896

- Price per square foot: $16,741

- Lot size: 0.0 acres

- Days on market: 61 days

#3. 223 S 6th St Unit Ph, Philadelphia

- Price: $14,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,980

- Price per square foot: $2,911

- Days on market: 231 days

#4. 1911 Walnut St Apt 4401, Philadelphia

- Price: $9,449,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,652

- Price per square foot: $2,031

- Days on market: 131 days (-$540,995 price reduction since listing)

#5. 223 S 6th St Unit 701, Philadelphia

- Price: $8,105,400

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,500

- Price per square foot: $1,801

- Days on market: 229 days

#6. 1911 Walnut St Apt 4101, Philadelphia

- Price: $7,989,995

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,652

- Price per square foot: $1,717

- Days on market: 68 days

#7. 1911 Walnut St Apt 4302, Philadelphia

- Price: $6,950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,622

- Price per square foot: $1,918

- Days on market: 8 days

#8. 130 S 18th St Unit 2803, Philadelphia

- Price: $6,650,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,934

- Price per square foot: $1,347

- Days on market: 57 days

#9. 130 S 18th St Unit 3102, Philadelphia

- Price: $6,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,384

- Price per square foot: $1,207

- Days on market: 180 days (-$1,000,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 901 N Penn St Unit P2401-2, Philadelphia

- Price: $6,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,574

- Price per square foot: $988

- Days on market: 136 days

