Most expensive homes for sale in Philadelphia

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Philadelphia listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1911 Walnut St Apt 4701, Philadelphia
- Price: $18,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,692
- Price per square foot: $2,070
- Days on market: 8 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 1012 S Colorado St, Philadelphia
- Price: $15,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 896
- Price per square foot: $16,741
- Lot size: 0.0 acres
- Days on market: 61 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 223 S 6th St Unit Ph, Philadelphia
- Price: $14,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,980
- Price per square foot: $2,911
- Days on market: 231 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 1911 Walnut St Apt 4401, Philadelphia
- Price: $9,449,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,652
- Price per square foot: $2,031
- Days on market: 131 days (-$540,995 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 223 S 6th St Unit 701, Philadelphia
- Price: $8,105,400
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,500
- Price per square foot: $1,801
- Days on market: 229 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 1911 Walnut St Apt 4101, Philadelphia
- Price: $7,989,995
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,652
- Price per square foot: $1,717
- Days on market: 68 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 1911 Walnut St Apt 4302, Philadelphia
- Price: $6,950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,622
- Price per square foot: $1,918
- Days on market: 8 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 130 S 18th St Unit 2803, Philadelphia
- Price: $6,650,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,934
- Price per square foot: $1,347
- Days on market: 57 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 130 S 18th St Unit 3102, Philadelphia
- Price: $6,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,384
- Price per square foot: $1,207
- Days on market: 180 days (-$1,000,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 901 N Penn St Unit P2401-2, Philadelphia
- Price: $6,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,574
- Price per square foot: $988
- Days on market: 136 days
- View listing on realtor.com