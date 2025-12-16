Most expensive homes for sale in Reading

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Reading listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 140 Evans Hill Rd, Reading

- Price: $2,800,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,500

- Price per square foot: $329

- Lot size: 24.0 acres

- Days on market: 1 day

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 705 Schoffers Rd, Reading

- Price: $2,200,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,456

- Price per square foot: $636

- Lot size: 11.7 acres

- Days on market: 202 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 310 Mail Route Rd, Sinking Spring

- Price: $1,895,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,476

- Price per square foot: $423

- Lot size: 12.4 acres

- Days on market: 21 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 1617 Meadowlark Rd, Wyomissing

- Price: $1,250,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,177

- Price per square foot: $174

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 116 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 7 Woods Way, Wyomissing

- Price: $1,150,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,494

- Price per square foot: $255

- Lot size: 3.0 acres

- Days on market: 36 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 8 Hessian Blvd, Reading

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,617

- Price per square foot: $177

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 53 days (-$204,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. Rickenbach Rd Lot 4, Reading

- Price: $989,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,092

- Price per square foot: $319

- Lot size: 3.0 acres

- Days on market: 474 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 238 S 5th St, Reading

- Price: $879,900

- 9 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,206

- Price per square foot: $141

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 42 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 217 Steely Rd, Reading

- Price: $849,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,901

- Price per square foot: $292

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 49 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 1804 Bernville Rd, Reading

- Price: $795,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,721

- Price per square foot: $213

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 255 days (-$80,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com