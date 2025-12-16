Most expensive homes for sale in Reading

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Reading listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 140 Evans Hill Rd, Reading
- Price: $2,800,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,500
- Price per square foot: $329
- Lot size: 24.0 acres
- Days on market: 1 day
#2. 705 Schoffers Rd, Reading
- Price: $2,200,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,456
- Price per square foot: $636
- Lot size: 11.7 acres
- Days on market: 202 days
#3. 310 Mail Route Rd, Sinking Spring
- Price: $1,895,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,476
- Price per square foot: $423
- Lot size: 12.4 acres
- Days on market: 21 days
#4. 1617 Meadowlark Rd, Wyomissing
- Price: $1,250,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,177
- Price per square foot: $174
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 116 days
#5. 7 Woods Way, Wyomissing
- Price: $1,150,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,494
- Price per square foot: $255
- Lot size: 3.0 acres
- Days on market: 36 days
#6. 8 Hessian Blvd, Reading
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,617
- Price per square foot: $177
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 53 days (-$204,000 price reduction since listing)
#7. Rickenbach Rd Lot 4, Reading
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,092
- Price per square foot: $319
- Lot size: 3.0 acres
- Days on market: 474 days
#8. 238 S 5th St, Reading
- Price: $879,900
- 9 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,206
- Price per square foot: $141
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 42 days
#9. 217 Steely Rd, Reading
- Price: $849,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,901
- Price per square foot: $292
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 49 days
#10. 1804 Bernville Rd, Reading
- Price: $795,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,721
- Price per square foot: $213
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 255 days (-$80,000 price reduction since listing)
