Most expensive homes for sale in State College

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in State College listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 160 Lower Grandview Rd, State College
- Price: $2,450,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,711
- Price per square foot: $428
- Lot size: 14.6 acres
- Days on market: 37 days
#2. 321 W Beaver Ave Unit 601, State College
- Price: $2,395,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,008
- Price per square foot: $1,192
- Days on market: 103 days
#3. 321 W Beaver Ave Unit 908, State College
- Price: $2,299,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 984
- Price per square foot: $2,336
- Days on market: 109 days
#4. 321 W Beaver Ave Unit 803, State College
- Price: $2,199,500
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,552
- Price per square foot: $1,417
- Days on market: 224 days
#5. 619 McKee St, State College
- Price: $2,100,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,367
- Price per square foot: $623
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 85 days
#6. 321 W Beaver Ave Unit 608, State College
- Price: $1,999,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,427
- Price per square foot: $1,401
- Days on market: 160 days
#7. 435 Ferguson Ave, State College
- Price: $1,795,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,229
- Price per square foot: $555
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 40 days
#8. 321 W Beaver Ave Unit 408, State College
- Price: $1,745,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,427
- Price per square foot: $1,222
- Days on market: 224 days
#9. 321 W Beaver Ave Unit 904, State College
- Price: $1,499,500
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 984
- Price per square foot: $1,523
- Days on market: 224 days
#10. 321 W Beaver Ave Unit 909, State College
- Price: $1,399,500
- 1 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 920
- Price per square foot: $1,521
- Days on market: 102 days
