Most expensive homes for sale in State College

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in State College listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 160 Lower Grandview Rd, State College

- Price: $2,450,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,711

- Price per square foot: $428

- Lot size: 14.6 acres

- Days on market: 37 days

#2. 321 W Beaver Ave Unit 601, State College

- Price: $2,395,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,008

- Price per square foot: $1,192

- Days on market: 103 days

#3. 321 W Beaver Ave Unit 908, State College

- Price: $2,299,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 984

- Price per square foot: $2,336

- Days on market: 109 days

#4. 321 W Beaver Ave Unit 803, State College

- Price: $2,199,500

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,552

- Price per square foot: $1,417

- Days on market: 224 days

#5. 619 McKee St, State College

- Price: $2,100,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,367

- Price per square foot: $623

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 85 days

#6. 321 W Beaver Ave Unit 608, State College

- Price: $1,999,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,427

- Price per square foot: $1,401

- Days on market: 160 days

#7. 435 Ferguson Ave, State College

- Price: $1,795,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,229

- Price per square foot: $555

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 40 days

#8. 321 W Beaver Ave Unit 408, State College

- Price: $1,745,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,427

- Price per square foot: $1,222

- Days on market: 224 days

#9. 321 W Beaver Ave Unit 904, State College

- Price: $1,499,500

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 984

- Price per square foot: $1,523

- Days on market: 224 days

#10. 321 W Beaver Ave Unit 909, State College

- Price: $1,399,500

- 1 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 920

- Price per square foot: $1,521

- Days on market: 102 days

