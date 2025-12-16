Most expensive homes for sale in Williamsport

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Williamsport listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 81 Marshall Ct, Williamsport
- Price: $3,250,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,254
- Price per square foot: $448
- Lot size: 20.6 acres
- Days on market: 265 days (-$400,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 1162 Mock Run Rd, Williamsport
- Price: $1,725,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 129.3 acres
- Days on market: 127 days
#3. 860 Vallamont Dr, Williamsport
- Price: $898,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,778
- Price per square foot: $115
- Lot size: 7.3 acres
- Days on market: 159 days
#4. 1281 Windfield Dr, Williamsport
- Price: $795,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,883
- Price per square foot: $162
- Lot size: 9.8 acres
- Days on market: 49 days
#5. 26 E Village Dr, Williamsport
- Price: $739,900
- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,444
- Price per square foot: $512
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 362 days
#6. 1024 First Ave, Williamsport
- Price: $675,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,055
- Price per square foot: $133
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 35 days
#7. 2603 Northway Rd Ext, Williamsport
- Price: $654,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,635
- Price per square foot: $179
- Lot size: 8.8 acres
- Days on market: 216 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 1601 James Rd, Williamsport
- Price: $590,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,210
- Price per square foot: $140
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 183 days (-$9,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 1100 Campbell St, Williamsport
- Price: $495,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,796
- Price per square foot: $72
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 111 days
#10. 1128 Avalon Pkwy, Williamsport
- Price: $484,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,988
- Price per square foot: $162
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 34 days
