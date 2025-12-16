Most expensive homes for sale in Williamsport

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Williamsport listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 81 Marshall Ct, Williamsport

- Price: $3,250,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,254

- Price per square foot: $448

- Lot size: 20.6 acres

- Days on market: 265 days (-$400,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 1162 Mock Run Rd, Williamsport

- Price: $1,725,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 129.3 acres

- Days on market: 127 days

#3. 860 Vallamont Dr, Williamsport

- Price: $898,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,778

- Price per square foot: $115

- Lot size: 7.3 acres

- Days on market: 159 days

#4. 1281 Windfield Dr, Williamsport

- Price: $795,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,883

- Price per square foot: $162

- Lot size: 9.8 acres

- Days on market: 49 days

#5. 26 E Village Dr, Williamsport

- Price: $739,900

- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,444

- Price per square foot: $512

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 362 days

#6. 1024 First Ave, Williamsport

- Price: $675,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,055

- Price per square foot: $133

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 35 days

#7. 2603 Northway Rd Ext, Williamsport

- Price: $654,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,635

- Price per square foot: $179

- Lot size: 8.8 acres

- Days on market: 216 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 1601 James Rd, Williamsport

- Price: $590,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,210

- Price per square foot: $140

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 183 days (-$9,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 1100 Campbell St, Williamsport

- Price: $495,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,796

- Price per square foot: $72

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 111 days

#10. 1128 Avalon Pkwy, Williamsport

- Price: $484,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,988

- Price per square foot: $162

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 34 days

