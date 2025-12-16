Most expensive homes for sale in York

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in York listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 5751 Mount Pisgah Rd, York
- Price: $2,700,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,574
- Price per square foot: $255
- Lot size: 68.4 acres
- Days on market: 175 days
#2. 925 Summit Cir N, York
- Price: $1,275,000
- 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,539
- Price per square foot: $133
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 33 days
#3. 1101 Smallbrook Ln, York
- Price: $1,225,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,876
- Price per square foot: $208
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 32 days
#4. 2553 Roosevelt Ave, York
- Price: $1,195,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,695
- Price per square foot: $443
- Lot size: 1.8 acres
- Days on market: 91 days (-$130,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 1709 Country Manor Dr, York
- Price: $1,125,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,570
- Price per square foot: $171
- Lot size: 2.3 acres
- Days on market: 3 days
#6. 3180 Hampshire Dr Unit Ar , 7, York
- Price: $946,791
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,783
- Price per square foot: $250
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 118 days
#7. 4075 Rolling Meadow Ct, York
- Price: $872,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 1,668
- Price per square foot: $522
- Lot size: 7.0 acres
- Days on market: 169 days
#8. 750 Oxford Dr Unit 13, York
- Price: $843,955
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,550
- Price per square foot: $185
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 138 days
#9. 2768 Meadow Cross Way, York
- Price: $825,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,356
- Price per square foot: $154
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 77 days (-$24,900 price reduction since listing)
#10. 4070 Rolling Meadow Ct, York
- Price: $800,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 1,704
- Price per square foot: $469
- Lot size: 8.2 acres
- Days on market: 168 days
