Most expensive homes for sale in York

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in York listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 5751 Mount Pisgah Rd, York

- Price: $2,700,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 10,574

- Price per square foot: $255

- Lot size: 68.4 acres

- Days on market: 175 days

#2. 925 Summit Cir N, York

- Price: $1,275,000

- 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,539

- Price per square foot: $133

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 33 days

#3. 1101 Smallbrook Ln, York

- Price: $1,225,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,876

- Price per square foot: $208

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 32 days

#4. 2553 Roosevelt Ave, York

- Price: $1,195,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,695

- Price per square foot: $443

- Lot size: 1.8 acres

- Days on market: 91 days (-$130,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 1709 Country Manor Dr, York

- Price: $1,125,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,570

- Price per square foot: $171

- Lot size: 2.3 acres

- Days on market: 3 days

#6. 3180 Hampshire Dr Unit Ar , 7, York

- Price: $946,791

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,783

- Price per square foot: $250

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 118 days

#7. 4075 Rolling Meadow Ct, York

- Price: $872,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 1,668

- Price per square foot: $522

- Lot size: 7.0 acres

- Days on market: 169 days

#8. 750 Oxford Dr Unit 13, York

- Price: $843,955

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,550

- Price per square foot: $185

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 138 days

#9. 2768 Meadow Cross Way, York

- Price: $825,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,356

- Price per square foot: $154

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 77 days (-$24,900 price reduction since listing)

#10. 4070 Rolling Meadow Ct, York

- Price: $800,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 1,704

- Price per square foot: $469

- Lot size: 8.2 acres

- Days on market: 168 days

