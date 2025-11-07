The most expensive neighborhoods in East Stroudsburg

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the East Stroudsburg metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Blue Mountain Lake (Arlington Heights, PA)

Median sale price

: $377,000 |

Median days on market

: 13 days

2358 Snapdragon Pt, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

- List price: $559,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 4,933

2358 Snapdragon Pt, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

257 Eastshore Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

- List price: $849,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,898

257 Eastshore Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

354 Eastshore Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,496

354 Eastshore Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

6308 Woodbine Ln, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,966

6308 Woodbine Ln, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

#2. White Oak Manor (Arlington Heights, PA)

Median sale price

: $360,000 |

Median days on market

: 42 days

6284 Cardinal Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

- List price: $460,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,728

6284 Cardinal Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

