The most expensive neighborhoods in Williamsport

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Williamsport metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Old Lycoming (Williamsport, PA)

Median sale price

: $262,000 |

Median days on market

: 9 days

2620 Bottle Run Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701

- List price: $60,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,200

313 Princeton Avenue Ext, Williamsport, PA 17701

- List price: $359,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,520

#2. East End (Williamsport, PA)

Median sale price

: $172,500 |

Median days on market

: 6 days

317 Brandon Pl, Williamsport, PA 17701

- List price: $139,900

- Beds: not available | Baths: not available | Square feet: 2,584

350 Lincoln Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,816

#3. Park Avenue (Williamsport, PA)

Median sale price

: $171,500 |

Median days on market

: 82 days

512 Louisa St, Williamsport, PA 17701

- List price: $109,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,425

642 Cherry St, Williamsport, PA 17701

- List price: $139,900

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,951

814 Park Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701

- List price: $111,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,728

837 High St, Williamsport, PA 17701

- List price: $159,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,650

#4. Newberry (Williamsport, PA)

Median sale price

: $159,500 |

Median days on market

: 63 days

2006 Federal Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701

- List price: $140,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,032

2272 Cummings St, Williamsport, PA 17701

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,248

5 Overhill Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701

- List price: $340,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,982

712 Arch St, Williamsport, PA 17701

- List price: $168,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,130

#5. Washington (Williamsport, PA)

Median sale price

: $155,000 |

Median days on market

: 38 days

440 Germania St, Williamsport, PA 17701

- List price: $149,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,886

801 Meade St, Williamsport, PA 17701

- List price: $245,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,914

900 Meade St, Williamsport, PA 17701

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,076

917 Washington Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701

- List price: $193,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,564

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.