Mother charged after 7-year-old's body found encased in concrete

DENVER, Colorado - The mother of Caden McWilliams, whose body was found in a Denver storage unit two days before Christmas, has been officially charged with his death.
Elisha Pankey, 43, surrendered to police last Wednesday. Investigators say the boy could have been killed or died back in May.
KDVR talked to Pankey`s uncle off camera, who said she showed up at a family funeral in November and acted normal. All the while, her son was reportedly dead in the storage unit. The uncle said she`s always kept to herself and said her attorney has advised them not to talk further.
Meanwhile, the Denver district attorney thanked the Aurora and Denver police departments, saying, "We now know that young Caden was not only missing for several months, he was no longer alive.'
KDVR has learned the Department of Human Services was likely involved with the young boy prior to his death.
CNN/KDVR
