0 Mother killed in road rage attack while teaching son to drive

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A driving lesson turned deadly after a Milwaukee mother was shot to death in a road rage incident, Friday night, in front of her 17-year-old son.

Tracy Smith, 46, was a correctional officer on her day off teaching her son to drive when another driver hit them. When she got out to talk to the other driver, he pulled out a gun and shot her, according to WISN.

Milwaukee police gathered Friday evening at the crime scene, trying to learn what led to gunfire and death.

"I don't know what to say. But I know one thing, the way my daughter lost her life, it wasn't right. It ain't right," said Smith's father, Ollie Luckett.

Luckett told WISN she was teaching her son to drive one when another car hit them and she was shot as she talked to the other driver. He blames it on reckless driving and road rage.

"You know how it is on these streets. You probably ride it. You know how these people are acting. It's ridiculous. My daughter shouldn't have lost her life like that," said Luckett.

Her son tried to help his mom by driving her to the hospital, but she died.

"She was a beautiful person. She knew how to treat people. She knew how to talk to people. She was wonderful. That was my oldest daughter. And I wish you knew how I feel," said Luckett.

The shooter drove off but police later made an arrest. Milwaukee police will only say they have a 35-year-old man in custody and they're working on formal charges.



CNN/WISN