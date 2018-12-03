Mother shoots, kills home intruder

DETROIT - Police say a stranger in Detroit tried robbing a mother and daughter before attempting to break into the family's home. One of those women killed him.
"I was sitting right there, and I was drinking my coffee. I heard a shot. I looked around...," recalled neighbor Reginald Frazier. It happened just a few doors down from his home.
Police say a man in his 30s walked up on the women as they were headed to their car to go to church. He apparently wanted to rob them of something.
"They were accosted by an unknown male, someone they had never seen before. The male grabbed onto the women by the coat. The woman got loose, she went into her house," police told WXYZ. But it didn't end there.
The man turned this into a home invasion, following them inside.
Police say there were three generations of women inside the house when that happened. One was in her 70s, one in her 50s, and the youngest in her 20s. The one in her 50s grabbed a gun and police say shot twice, killing the intruder on the spot.
Police say since the shooting was in self-defense, there won't be any charges against the woman who fired the shots.
