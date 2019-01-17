Motorcycle officers' collision caught on traffic cameras

IRVING, Texas - It was a harrowing moment caught on Texas traffic cameras when two officers on motorcycles collided. The crash was captured from multiple angles.
The two officers were parked on the left shoulder of a highway, conducting speed limit enforcement.
One officer pulls out to pursue a car in the left lane. The second officer follows shortly after, chasing down a car in the center lane.
A third car unintentionally boxes in the second officer, who swerves and crashes into the lead officer.
Both unidentified officers suffered minor injuries.
NBC
