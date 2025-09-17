Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida; Hollywood, Florida

'Slipstone Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $44

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Crown by Blood'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Victoria (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Alex (lead, 21-28)

--- Steve (lead, 30-43)

- Average hourly rate: $175

- Casting locations: Boca Raton, Florida

'Whispers in the Walls'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nurse (day player, female, 23-50)

--- Police Officer (background extra, male, 30-60)

--- Rose (supporting, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Lancaster, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

'72 Hours'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Club Goers (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

'Exit 17'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jessica Hughes (supporting, 28-40)

--- Stephanie (day player, female, 18-35)

--- Casting PA (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'Cotton Eye Joe,' Horror Feature'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Blair (lead, female, 18-29)

--- Stu (lead, male, 18-29)

--- Cheri (supporting, female, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $36

- Casting locations: Chicago, Illinois

'Belle & Beau'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beau (lead, 25-25)

--- Belle (lead, 21-21)

--- Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

'72 Hours,' Club Goers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Miami Club Goers W/ Club Dance Experience (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Morristown, New Jersey

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $93

- Casting locations: Columbus, Georgia; Naples, Florida; Miami, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida

'The Jogger'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ari (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Alex (day player, male, 18-25)

--- Emily (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Norwalk, California

'Gum'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Hench: The Override Saga'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Holly (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Samanatha (lead, female, 21-38)

--- Gina (lead, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts

