Movies and TV shows casting in Allentown

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Allentown, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Metal Music Video'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Daughter (day player, female, 13-21)

--- Father (day player, male, 30-50)

--- Mother (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $69

- Casting locations: Allentown, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Seam'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Raymond (supporting, 8-13)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Allentown, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'72 Hours,' Club Goers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Miami Club Goers W/ Club Dance Experience (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mama's Boy,' A24 Horror Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Model on Magazine (background extra, female, 20-29)

--- Camp Counselors Canoeing - Tent. Works 6/23 (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-23)

--- Wife of Principal Character (background extra, female, 20-39)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Lancaster, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

