Movies and TV shows casting in Lancaster

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Lancaster, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Dead Format'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Assistant Director (crew)

--- Sound Mixer-Boom Operator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Lancaster, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Found Footage Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Police Officer (day player, male, 30-100)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Lancaster, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Candidate'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Bartender (supporting, female, 25-38)

--- Butch (supporting, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Alpaca Connection'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Studio Assistant - Julie (supporting, female, 24-40)

--- Studio Head - Victor Sterling (supporting, male, 55-75)

--- Producer 1 - Dick Brown (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Ms. Scarlett'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte Anderson (day player, female, 20-25)

--- Jeremy Slater (supporting, male, 20-30)

--- Female EMS (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; White Plains, New York; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

