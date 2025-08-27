Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

'Wasting Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (lead, male, 25-32)

--- Lucy (lead, female, 25-32)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Echoes of Stardom'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sandy Bennett (models, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Novel Promotion Character Shoot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Clare (models, female, 18-26)

--- Stacia Rose (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Defining Destiny: A Documentary Short'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Sister No. 1 (models, female, 18-25)

--- Sister No. 2 (models, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Saturn's Harvest'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 18-40)

--- Bob Smith (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Seam'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Heather (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Isaac (lead, male, 21-28)

--- Ben (lead, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Valley Beneath Us'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lee Washington (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Miss Haley (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Lewis (supporting, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Unscripted Documentary Television Series'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Social Services/CPS Worker (background extra, 35-60)

--- Police Officer (background extra, 30-55)

--- Grace S. (supporting, female, 14-20)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'72 Hours,' Shirtless Club Performers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Attractive Club Performers W/ Club Dance Experience (Okay W/ Shirtless) (background extra, male, 18-37)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'72 Hours,' Beautiful Guests'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beautiful Guests (background extra, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'72 Hours,' Club Goers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Miami Club Goers W/ Club Dance Experience (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

