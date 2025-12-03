Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

'The Book of Nemo'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Red Leader (day player, 25-60)

--- Blue Leader (day player, 24-60)

--- Unconscious Child (day player, 6-14)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

guruXOX // Shutterstock

'Crunch Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Travis (lead, 18-28)

--- Joel (lead, male, 20-35)

--- Stan (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Ten Minutes With'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Talent (lead, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'The Valley Beneath Us'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lee Washington (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Miss Haley (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Lewis (supporting, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'f31.9'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Monica Felder (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Dr. Zahir (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Kofi Camara (lead, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

'Hybrid Doc-Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Young Black Woman (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Young Black Man (supporting, male, 18-30)

--- Young Kid (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'They Call Me Saint'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, male, 25-40)

--- News Anchor (day player, female, male, 25-40)

--- Cade (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'YouTube Sports Series, Military Veteran'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Army Veteran (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

'72 Hours,' Bouncers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High End Club Bouncers (background extra, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Short Film in Upstate New York'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Driver (lead, male, 30-38)

--- The Attendant (day player, male, 40-58)

- Average hourly rate: $69

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'20th Century Studios 'DWP2'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High Fashion Private Party (background extra, 18-80)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.