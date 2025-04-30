Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Canvass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Max - Field Manager (lead, male, 22-35)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Monica (lead, female, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Novel Promotion Character Shoot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Clare (models, female, 18-26)

--- Stacia Rose (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'2 Sides 2 a Story' Ekim, who is looking for love and a way out of the game. While Body, is lost between his sons mother and the woman he loves. it's a tale full of double n triple crosses'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ekim (lead, male, 24-30)

--- Zucker (supporting, male, 35-40)

--- KR (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Worlds Worst Magician'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Magician (lead, male, 25-38)

--- Roommate One (supporting, 25-38)

--- Roommate Two (supporting, 25-38)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Wasting Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (lead, male, 20-35)

--- Lucy (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Missing Persons'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ursula (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Beau (lead, male, 45-75)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Sweetheart'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Suzy (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Veronika (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lawyer (lead, 40-60)

--- Therapist (supporting, female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Ocean Lady'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- OL (supporting, female, 20-65)

--- Jacob (lead, male, 35-50)

--- Skip (lead, male, 50-70)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Goodbye To All That'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Gabo (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Alice (lead, female, 28-35)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Bluff'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

