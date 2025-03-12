Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Outlier'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Annie (lead, female, 24-38)

--- Darren/Dr.Bernard (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Lab Technician (day player, male, 24-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Gym Comedy Skits'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- College aged man (lead, male, 18-28)

--- College aged woman (lead, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Thanksgiving Murder'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- David (lead, male, 30-38)

--- Deon (supporting, 30-38)

--- Adrienne (supporting, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Care to Give'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Tammy (supporting, female, 21-27)

--- Caregiver 2 (supporting, 38-54)

--- Caregiver 4 (supporting, female, 34-55)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'FFIC Comedy Night'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Top Comic (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $166

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Summer of Second Chances'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sam (lead, 18-100)

--- Craig (lead, 18-100)

--- Jesica (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Drone'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jerry (supporting, male, 35-55)

--- Cindy (supporting, female, 30-50)

--- Ryan (lead, male, 10-16)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Novel Promotion Character Shoot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Clare (models, female, 18-26)

--- Stacia Rose (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Stackin' Bread,' Semi-Animated Short'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Seagull (lead, male, 18-100)

--- P. (Pigeon) (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Lil Worm (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Cunning Folk'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Mother (lead, female, 28-40)

--- The Father (lead, male, 35-50)

--- The Crone (supporting, female, 55-80)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Trenton, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Candidate'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Bartender (supporting, female, 25-38)

--- Butch (supporting, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Ms. Scarlett'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte Anderson (day player, female, 20-25)

--- Jeremy Slater (supporting, male, 20-30)

--- Female EMS (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: White Plains, New York; New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

