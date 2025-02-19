Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Ring Around the Collar'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Robbers (day player, male, 18-40)

--- Doctor (lead, male, 30-40)

--- Federal Agent/Police Officers (day player, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Heirlooms'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Princess Sabrina & Sophie (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Count Ferdinand (supporting, male, 25-70)

--- Mrs Victor / Mrs Mclean (supporting, female, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Noppera'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Avery (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Helena (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Thanksgiving Murder'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- David (lead, male, 30-38)

--- Deon (supporting, 30-38)

--- Adrienne (supporting, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Wonderful'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nadya (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Through Glass'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rashad (supporting, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 18-43)

--- Mariama (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 18-40)

--- Joana (supporting, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Stroke Care Documentary'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Wife (lead, female, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $53

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Singularity'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Delivery Person (supporting, 18-40)

--- Alan (lead, male, 30-45)

--- Evelyn (lead, female, 32-40)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'FFIC Comedy Night'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Top Comic (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $166

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Heading East'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Potently Eloquent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kristy (supporting, female, 22-50)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'On the Nature of Dreams'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabella Petry (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Henry Thaws (lead, male, 25-40)

--- Owl Woman (supporting, female, 30-65)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'As We Let Go'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Grace (lead, female, 20-33)

--- Losha (lead, male, 20-33)

--- Audience (Dressed Business Profressional) (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Asylum'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Maya (supporting, female, 17-19)

--- Ethan (lead, male, 17-19)

--- Gideon (lead, male, 40-59)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.