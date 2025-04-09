Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Divine Direction'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tv Show Announcer (day player, female, 30-50)

--- Billy O' Neal (day player, male, 20-40)

--- Supermarket Clerk (day player, female, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Dare'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Michelle (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Danielle (supporting, female, 18-100)

--- Seth (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lana'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Man (supporting, male, non-binary, trans male, 24-40)

--- Lana (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Sounds In Silence'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kamille Richards (lead, female, 12-13)

--- Mr. Jackson (lead, male, 25-28)

--- Tanya Richards (lead, female, 35-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Comedy Series Pilot, Well-Established Producer and Comedic Director'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Director (crew)

--- Producer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Untitled Model Documentary'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Patti (background extra, female, 20-40)

--- Mark (background extra, male, 24-42)

--- Tyler (background extra, male, 24-42)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Route 53'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Amani Carter (lead, female, 18-22)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Bollywood Movie, Back up Dancers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Backup Dancers (background extra, female, 21-33)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Morgan Brother Comedy Skits'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ashley (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Lori (supporting, female, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Reality Show, Families Looking For A Bigger Home'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Real Families Looking For A Bigger Home (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Golden Hour'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Paul (lead, male, 25-60)

--- Daniel (lead, male, 10-15)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Archangel,' Actors and Crew'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Captain Veera Foss (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Captain Hiddock (supporting, male, 30-60)

--- Gaffer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Camcorder Indie'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Emma (supporting, female, 18-57)

--- Sid (day player, male, 18-100)

--- Carl (supporting, 44-100)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

