Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Echoes of Stardom'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sandy Bennett (models, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Wasting Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (lead, male, 25-32)

--- Lucy (lead, female, 25-32)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'YouTube Sports Series, Military Veteran'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Army Veteran (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Unscripted Documentary Television Series'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Social Services/CPS Worker (background extra, 35-60)

--- Police Officer (background extra, 30-55)

--- Grace S. (supporting, female, 14-20)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Ten Minutes With'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Talent (lead, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

'The Valley Beneath Us'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lee Washington (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Miss Haley (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Lewis (supporting, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'They Call Me Saint'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, male, 25-40)

--- News Anchor (day player, female, male, 25-40)

--- Cade (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'20th Century Studios 'DWP2'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High Fashion Private Party (background extra, 18-80)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Netflix's Untitled Roommates Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- College Students (background extra, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mama's Boy,' A24 Horror Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Model on Magazine (background extra, female, 20-29)

--- Camp Counselors Canoeing - Tent. Works 6/23 (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-23)

--- Wife of Principal Character (background extra, female, 20-39)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

