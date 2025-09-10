Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Defining Destiny: A Documentary Short'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Sister No. 1 (models, female, 18-25)

--- Sister No. 2 (models, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Chronovisor'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beatrice (lead, female, 40-70)

--- Librarian (day player, 40-100)

--- Young Academic (day player, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Novel Promotion Character Shoot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Clare (models, female, 18-26)

--- Stacia Rose (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'f31.9'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Monica Felder (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Dr. Zahir (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Kofi Camara (lead, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'YouTube Sports Series, Military Veteran'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Army Veteran (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Saturn's Harvest'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 18-40)

--- Bob Smith (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Echoes of Stardom'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sandy Bennett (models, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Seam'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Raymond (supporting, 8-13)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Emily Keith (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'20th Century Studios 'DWP2'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High Fashion Private Party (background extra, 18-80)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'DWP2'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Event Guests (background extra, 18-80)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'72 Hours,' Club Goers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Miami Club Goers W/ Club Dance Experience (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

