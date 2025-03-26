Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Canva

'Divine Direction'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tv Show Announcer (day player, female, 30-50)

--- Supermarket Clerk (day player, female, 18-50)

--- Billy O' Neal (day player, male, 20-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Canva

'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Canva

'Walk'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Son/Daughter (day player, female, male, 3-8)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Canva

'Summer of Second Chances'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sam (lead, 18-100)

--- Craig (lead, 18-100)

--- Jesica (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

'Reality Show, Families Looking For A Bigger Home'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Real Families Looking For A Bigger Home (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Canva

'Drone'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jerry (supporting, male, 35-55)

--- Cindy (supporting, female, 30-50)

--- Ryan (lead, male, 10-16)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Canva

'Care to Give'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Tammy (supporting, female, 21-27)

--- Caregiver 2 (supporting, 38-54)

--- Caregiver 4 (supporting, female, 34-55)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Canva

'Friendly Strangers'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Vivian (voiceover, female, 40-55)

--- Caesar (supporting, male, 20-35)

--- Natasha (supporting, female, 21-27)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Canva

'The Soil'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dallas (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Amoura (Calloway) Lewis (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Brad (day player, male, 60-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Canva

'Novel Promotion Character Shoot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Clare (models, female, 18-26)

--- Stacia Rose (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Canva

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)

--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

Canva

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Hartford, Connecticut; White Plains, New York; New Haven, Connecticut

Canva

'Untitled Rom Com'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 29-36)

--- Julia (lead, female, 22-29)

- Average hourly rate: $36

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

Canva

'The Alpaca Connection'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Studio Assistant - Julie (supporting, female, 24-40)

--- Studio Head - Victor Sterling (supporting, male, 55-75)

--- Producer 1 - Dick Brown (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

