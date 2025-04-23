Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

'Novel Promotion Character Shoot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Clare (models, female, 18-26)

--- Stacia Rose (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'The Canvass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Max - Field Manager (lead, male, 22-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

'Reality Show, Families Looking For A Bigger Home'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Real Families Looking For A Bigger Home (, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Lana'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Man (supporting, male, non-binary, trans male, 24-40)

--- Lana (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Advocacy is Life or Death'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ms. Thompson (supporting, 20-40)

--- Erika (lead, female, 20-40)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Sweetheart'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Suzy (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Veronika (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Comedy Series Pilot, Well-Established Producer and Comedic Director'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Director (crew)

--- Producer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'White Meat: Appetizer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Monica (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 18-25)

--- Lester (supporting, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-25)

--- Rand-E (lead, male, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Soil'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Amoura (Calloway) Lewis (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Dallas (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Young Tessa (supporting, female, 13-16)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'They Might Be Saints: Fr. Bill Atkinson'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Young Adult Bill Atkinson (lead, male, 18-30)

--- High School Student (day player, male, 13-18)

--- Adult Bill Atkinson (lead, male, 30-55)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Front of House' Pilot Episode'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Jessica (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Kisha (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- MJ (supporting, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; New Haven, Connecticut

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Invisible Owner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- MALE (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Female (lead, female, 18-30)

--- LEAD MALE (lead, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'BlackOut'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Carly (lead, female, 22-55)

--- Bob (lead, male, 21-100)

--- Mechanic (supporting, male, 21-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Scranton, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

