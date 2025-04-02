Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Soil'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dallas (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Amoura (Calloway) Lewis (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Brad (day player, male, 60-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Walk'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Figure (lead, 18-35)

--- Son/Daughter (day player, female, male, 3-8)

--- Friend 1 (day player, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Divine Direction'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tv Show Announcer (day player, female, 30-50)

--- Supermarket Clerk (day player, female, 18-50)

--- Billy O' Neal (day player, male, 20-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Dare'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Michelle (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Danielle (supporting, female, 18-100)

--- Seth (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Comedy Series Pilot, Well-Established Producer and Comedic Director'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Director (crew)

--- Producer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Route 53'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Amani Carter (lead, female, 18-22)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Model Documentary'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Patti (background extra, female, 20-40)

--- Mark (background extra, male, 24-42)

--- Tyler (background extra, male, 24-42)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Sounds In Silence'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kamille Richards (lead, female, 12-13)

--- Mr. Jackson (lead, male, 25-28)

--- Tanya Richards (lead, female, 35-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'White Meat: Appetizer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Monica (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 18-25)

--- Lester (supporting, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-25)

--- Rand-E (lead, male, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Novel Promotion Character Shoot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Clare (models, female, 18-26)

--- Stacia Rose (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Eagle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ellie Hope (lead, female, 15-24)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Yellow Brick Road' Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Alice (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Bonnie (lead, female, 40-70)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; White Plains, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Gritty, Drama, and Fashion Love Story'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jay (supporting, male, 21-40)

--- Trina (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Rich (supporting, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Bridgeport, Connecticut

- Learn more about the short film here

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: New Haven, Connecticut; New York City, New York; White Plains, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.