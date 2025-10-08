Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
'Wasting Time'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Charlie (lead, male, 25-32)
--- Lucy (lead, female, 25-32)
- Average hourly rate: $12
- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Learn more about the short film here
'This Is My Body'
- Project type: documentary
- Roles:
--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)
--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)
--- Second Camera Op (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $100
- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Learn more about the documentary here
'Ten Minutes With'
- Project type: documentary
- Roles:
--- Talent (lead, 25-60)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Learn more about the documentary here
'The Seam'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Raymond (supporting, 8-13)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'Untitled Short Film'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Actor (lead, 18-100)
- Average hourly rate: $40
- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Learn more about the short film here
'The Same But Different'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Natasha (lead, female, 18-25)
--- JACE (supporting, male, 18-30)
--- Iris (DJ name: Saltwater) (lead, trans female, 20-26)
- Average hourly rate: $47
- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Crunch Time'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Travis (lead, 18-28)
--- Joel (lead, male, 20-35)
--- Stan (supporting, male, 40-60)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Learn more about the short film here
'Schism'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)
--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)
--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Learn more about the short film here
'Chronovisor'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Beatrice (lead, female, 40-70)
--- Librarian (day player, 40-100)
--- Young Academic (day player, male, 30-40)
- Average hourly rate: $30
- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Metal Music Video'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Daughter (day player, female, 13-21)
--- Father (day player, male, 30-50)
--- Mother (lead, female, 30-45)
- Average hourly rate: $68
- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Learn more about the short film here
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Mama's Boy,' A24 Horror Series'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Model on Magazine (background extra, female, 20-29)
--- Camp Counselors Canoeing - Tent. Works 6/23 (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-23)
--- Wife of Principal Character (background extra, female, 20-39)
- Average hourly rate: $27
- Casting locations: New York City, New York
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'72 Hours,' Beautiful Guests'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Beautiful Guests (background extra, female, 18-40)
- Average hourly rate: $27
- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York
- Learn more about the feature film here
'72 Hours,' Club Goers'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Miami Club Goers W/ Club Dance Experience (background extra, 18-35)
- Average hourly rate: $28
- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey
- Learn more about the feature film here
