Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Canva

'Metal Music Video'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Daughter (day player, female, 13-21)

--- Father (day player, male, 30-50)

--- Mother (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $68

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

Canva

'The Seam'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Heather (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Isaac (lead, male, 21-28)

--- Ben (lead, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'The Same But Different'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Natasha (lead, female, 18-25)

--- JACE (supporting, male, 18-30)

--- Iris (DJ name: Saltwater) (lead, trans female, 20-26)

- Average hourly rate: $47

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'YouTube Sports Series, Military Veteran'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Army Veteran (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Canva

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Believer's Club'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 18-30)

--- Jenny (lead, 18-30)

--- Wayne (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'f31.9'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Monica Felder (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Dr. Zahir (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Kofi Camara (lead, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Hybrid Doc-Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Young Black Woman (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Young Black Man (supporting, male, 18-30)

--- Young Kid (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tanner Keith (lead, male, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: White Plains, New York; New Haven, Connecticut; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Mama's Boy,' A24 Horror Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Model on Magazine (background extra, female, 20-29)

--- Camp Counselors Canoeing - Tent. Works 6/23 (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-23)

--- Wife of Principal Character (background extra, female, 20-39)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

'Netflix's Untitled Roommates Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- College Students (background extra, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.