Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Novel Promotion Character Shoot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Clare (models, female, 18-26)

--- Stacia Rose (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Sweetheart'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Suzy (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Veronika (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Canvass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Max - Field Manager (lead, male, 22-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Adventures of The Black Girl In Her Search For God'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Priest (supporting, male, trans male, 35-58)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Dream Chasers'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Daelyn (supporting, female, 19-20)

--- Damarcus (lead, male, 19-20)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Saturn's Harvest'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 18-40)

--- Bob Smith (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'2 Sides 2 a Story' Ekim, who is looking for love and a way out of the game. While Body, is lost between his sons mother and the woman he loves. it's a tale full of double n triple crosses'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ekim (lead, male, 24-30)

--- Zucker (supporting, male, 35-40)

--- KR (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Another Sunny Day' Episode 2'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kiha James (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Wasting Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (lead, male, 20-35)

--- Lucy (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Victory Is In Hand'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Parker (supporting, male, 21-30)

--- Fiona Letts (supporting, female, 21-30)

--- Hadley Robinson (supporting, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Bluff'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

