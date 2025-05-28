Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Seam'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Heather (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Isaac (lead, male, 21-28)

--- Ben (lead, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Vengeance for Hire'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Carey Hilton (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Zack (supporting, 30-40)

--- Gloria Benson (supporting, female, 31-44)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Christmas Temptation'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lenny (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Evelyn (supporting, female, 50-60)

--- Aunt Carol (supporting, female, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Believer's Club'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 18-30)

--- Jenny (lead, 18-30)

--- Wayne (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Wasting Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (lead, male, 20-35)

--- Lucy (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Unscripted Documentary Television Series'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Social Services/CPS Worker (background extra, 35-60)

--- Police Officer (background extra, 30-55)

--- Grace S. (supporting, female, 14-20)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Defining Destiny: A Documentary Short'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Sister No. 1 (models, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Sweetheart'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Suzy (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Veronika (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Framed'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Unnamed Girl (day player, female, non-binary, 15-24)

--- Reagan (day player, male, non-binary, 15-24)

--- Poster Designer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lulu'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Derek Webber (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Alicia Webber (supporting, female, 8-11)

--- Receptionist (day player, female, 30-60)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Exit 17'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jessica Hughes (supporting, 28-40)

--- Stephanie (day player, female, 18-35)

--- Casting PA (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Strangers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Claire Ramsey (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Malik Townsend (lead, male, 28-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland

- Learn more about the feature film here

