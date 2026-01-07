Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Chronovisor'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beatrice (lead, female, 40-70)

--- Librarian (day player, 40-100)

--- Young Academic (day player, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

'They Call Me Saint'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, male, 25-40)

--- News Anchor (day player, female, male, 25-40)

--- Cade (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Same But Different'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Natasha (lead, female, 18-25)

--- JACE (supporting, male, 18-30)

--- Iris (DJ name: Saltwater) (lead, trans female, 20-26)

- Average hourly rate: $47

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Seam'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Heather (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Isaac (lead, male, 21-28)

--- Ben (lead, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'f31.9'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Monica Felder (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Dr. Zahir (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Kofi Camara (lead, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Crunch Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Travis (lead, 18-28)

--- Joel (lead, male, 20-35)

--- Stan (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Unscripted Documentary Television Series'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Social Services/CPS Worker (background extra, 35-60)

--- Police Officer (background extra, 30-55)

--- Grace S. (supporting, female, 14-20)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Defining Destiny: A Documentary Short'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Sister No. 1 (models, female, 18-25)

--- Sister No. 2 (models, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tanner Keith (lead, male, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mama's Boy'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- 1970s High School Students (background extra, 18-25)

--- 1970s High School Students Aged 13-16 (background extra, 13-16)

--- 1970's BBQ attendees- Tent. Works 7/8 (NonSAG Covered) (background extra, 18-98)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Mama's Boy,' A24 Horror Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Model on Magazine (background extra, female, 20-29)

--- Camp Counselors Canoeing - Tent. Works 6/23 (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-23)

--- Wife of Principal Character (background extra, female, 20-39)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Netflix's Untitled Roommates Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- College Students (background extra, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.