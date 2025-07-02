Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Believer's Club'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 18-30)

--- Jenny (lead, 18-30)

--- Wayne (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Valley Beneath Us'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lee Washington (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Miss Haley (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Lewis (supporting, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Novel Promotion Character Shoot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Clare (models, female, 18-26)

--- Stacia Rose (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Wasting Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (lead, male, 25-32)

--- Lucy (lead, female, 25-32)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Metal Music Video'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Daughter (day player, female, 13-21)

--- Father (day player, male, 30-50)

--- Mother (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $68

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Saturn's Harvest'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 18-40)

--- Bob Smith (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Crunch Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Travis (lead, 18-28)

--- Joel (lead, male, 20-35)

--- Stan (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Seam'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Heather (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Isaac (lead, male, 21-28)

--- Ben (lead, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'20th Century Studios 'DWP2'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High Fashion Private Party (background extra, 18-80)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Queens, New York' Pilot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jenn (lead, female, 26-38)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'72 Hours,' Club Goers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Miami Club Goers W/ Club Dance Experience (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

