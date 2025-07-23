Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Ten Minutes With'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Talent (lead, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Chronovisor'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beatrice (lead, female, 40-70)

--- Librarian (day player, 40-100)

--- Young Academic (day player, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Echoes of Stardom'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sandy Bennett (models, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'They Call Me Saint'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, male, 25-40)

--- News Anchor (day player, female, male, 25-40)

--- Cade (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Believer's Club'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 18-30)

--- Jenny (lead, 18-30)

--- Wayne (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Hybrid Doc-Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Young Black Woman (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Young Black Man (supporting, male, 18-30)

--- Young Kid (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Defining Destiny: A Documentary Short'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Sister No. 1 (models, female, 18-25)

--- Sister No. 2 (models, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Wasting Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (lead, male, 25-32)

--- Lucy (lead, female, 25-32)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'72 Hours,' Beautiful Guests'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beautiful Guests (background extra, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'72 Hours,' Club Goers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Miami Club Goers W/ Club Dance Experience (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Short Film in Upstate New York'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Driver (lead, male, 30-38)

--- The Attendant (day player, male, 40-58)

- Average hourly rate: $69

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.