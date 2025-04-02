Movies and TV shows casting in Williamsport

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Williamsport, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Canva

'Steadfast'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Bob (day player, male, 40-50)

--- Claire (models, female, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Eagle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ellie Hope (lead, female, 15-24)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Yellow Brick Road' Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Alice (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Bonnie (lead, female, 40-70)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; White Plains, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Gnome Alone'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Michelle (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Jake (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Peter (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Dr. Malig's Running Late'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lily (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Nurse Eric (supporting, male, 18-30)

--- Dr. Malig (supporting, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.