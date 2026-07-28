Movies and TV shows casting this week in Philadelphia

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Slip

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Sag/Nu to Portray Latino Male 5'8-5'10 Photo Double *Work Mon 8.3* (270/8)

-- Sag White Male Stand in 6'0 - 6'2 *Filming in West Harrison NY* Tu 7/28 (270/8)

-- Sag to Portray Pedestrians *Work Wed 7.29* ($231/8 )

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the television series here

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Unattuned

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

-- Dad ($300 flat rate)

-- Sofia ($300 flat rate)

-- Boy (pay not available)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

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French Middle Aged Men in Usa

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- French Speaking, Middle Aged Man (SAG Scale)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Dexter: Resurrection S2

- Project type: television film

- Roles:

-- Non-union to Portray Scary Suspects in Precinct Tue 7.28 Filming Interiors in Manhattan, NY. (187/10)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the television film here

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Dedicated to Morris Burke

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Sag to Portray Brooklyn pedestrians_avail Wed 7/29 ($231/8)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Gordie

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Sag/Aftra with Suits to Portray Lawyers & Office Types for Early Spring Season Wed 7/29 (231/8)

-- Sag/Aftra with Full Nypd for Early Spring Season Int/Ext in Manhattan, NY Wed 7/29 (231/8)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the television series here

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Sixth Avenue Saints

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Young Albanian Man (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Line of Fire

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Sag White Male Pd 50s-60s 5'7-5'9 *Wed 7/29 in Greenpoint* (270/8)

-- Sag White Male Pd 30s/40s 5'8-5'10 Approx 171 Lbs *Wed 7/29 in Greenpoint* (270/8)

-- Sag White Female Photo Doubles 20s-50s *5'5 - 5'7* Wed 7/29 in Greenpoint (270/8)

-- Sag Black Female Photo Doubles 20s/Early 30s 5'4 - 5'5 *Greenpoint - Wed 7/29* (270/8)

-- Nu to Portray Fit and in Shape Secret Service Agents *Nice Suits* Tu 7.28 Greenpoint (187/10)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the television series here