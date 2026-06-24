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Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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Barry Farm-Hillsdale Campaign Films

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Senior Man (supporting, male, 65-80)

--- 50s Boy (supporting, male, 7-12)

--- Young Girl in Photo (background / extra, female, 18-23)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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'Sapiosexual'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Michelle (models, female, 28-40)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

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'What Dreams are Made of'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- John Coltrane (lead, male, 28-37)

--- Cedar Walton (lead, male, 21-28)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the student film here

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Untitled 1950s Short Film

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Male College Student (supporting, male, 18-30)

--- Female College Student (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Football Player (supporting, male, 18-30)

- Roles pay up to: $350

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Brass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Mama Mink (day player, female, 50-65)

--- Bunny Boy (supporting, male, 35-45)

--- Red Fox (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Whatever You Make of It'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Amber (lead, female, 28)

--- Garrison (lead, male, 40-60)

--- Gale (supporting, male, 20-28)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

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'School Jam'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Zara (supporting, female, 14-15)

--- Olivia (supporting, female, 14-15)

--- Diego (supporting, male, 14-15)

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'The Dade Massacre'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Major Francis L. Dade (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Osceola (lead, male, 28-35)

--- Private Ransom Clark (lead, male, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Untitled Friendship Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Sara (lead, female, 6-12)

--- Young Sarah (lead, female, 6-12)

- Roles pay up to: $1,514

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Friends with Biases'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Politically Open Americans (real people, 21-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the documentary series here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.