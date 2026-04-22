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Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Little Falls'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Military Types (background / extra, 23-55)

--- General Background (background / extra, 23+)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Kaia 2018-2026'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kaia (lead, female, 18-29)

--- Adam (supporting, male, 18-29)

--- Ben (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

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'25 Words or Less'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Teams Of Two Real Friends (real people, 18+)

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'What Goes Around' Episode 1 (Love Triangle)

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Alisha (lead, 28-38)

--- Steven (lead, 28-38)

--- David (supporting, 28-38)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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True Crime Series Reenactments

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Karoline (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Joel (Older) (lead, male, 30-50)

--- Nicole (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $2,450

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'For Nicole'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nicole Casper-Winter (lead, female, 24-30)

--- Seth Winter (supporting, male, 7-10)

--- Nathan (supporting, male, 7-10)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'John is Sad'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dr. Charlotte Harrington (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Amy Trainer (supporting, female, 30-50)

--- Brian Reed (supporting, male, 28-40)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Blood & Betrayal'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Dustin (lead, male, 21-48)

--- Luca (lead, male, 21-38)

--- Tony (lead, male, 21-48)

- Roles pay up to: $3,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'DemonCode'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Saul (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Victor (lead, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Somershire'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lucy (supporting, female, 28-35)

--- Monica (supporting, female, 55-65)

--- Ozzie (supporting, male, 65-70)

- Roles pay up to: $747

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'M.A.D.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Damien (supporting, male, 20-29)

--- Hannah (supporting, female, 20-29)

--- Chris (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The King's Daughter'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kelly (lead, female, 26-32)

--- Chris (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Hull (lead, male, 55-65)

- Roles pay up to: $3,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Disputes'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples (lead, 18+)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.