Movies and TV shows casting this week in Philadelphia

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Gordie

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Seeking an Individual Who is Swift Water Rescue Certified Available 7/22 and 7/24 (800/8)

-- Sag/Aftra with Full Emt Uni Thur 7/23 (231/8)

-- Sag/Aftra with Full Nypd Uni (Jacket, Hat & Gun Belt) Thur 7/23 (231/8)

-- Sag/Aftra with Full Suit to Portray Detective Thur 7/23 (231/8)

-- Sag/Aftra to Portray Subway Commuters Available Tue July 21st. (231/8)

-- Nu to Portray Server for Early Spring Season Tuesday July 21st (187/10)

-- Sag/Aftra with Car for to Portray Neighbor Early Spring Season Exterior Wed 7/22 (231/8)

-- Sag/Aftra with Car & Dog to Portray Neighbor Early Spring Season Exterior Wed 7/22 (231/8)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the television series here

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Home Chef Showdown

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Home Cook 21-40 ($1000/wk)

-- Home Cook 40-65 ($1000/wk)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Singles Ready for Love, Risk, and Real Connection

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Men Looking for Genuine Connection ($1000/wk)

-- Women Looking for Genuine Connection ($1000/wk)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Technoblade

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

-- Technodad ($250/ Per Day)

-- Alex (Technoblade) ($400/Per Day)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

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Harlan Coben'S Myron Bolitar

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Sag to Portray Chess Players *Work Wed 7.29* Filming Summer Season Exteriors in Manhattan. ($231/8)

-- Non Union Minors Ages 9-15 to Portray Kids Playing in Fire Hydrant & Playground. *Work Wed 7.29* Fil ($187/10)

-- Sag to Portray Commercial Film Crew *Work Wed 7.29* (231/8)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the television series here

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Slip

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Sag to Portray Balding White Male Pd *Mon 7/27* 5'11-6'1 Filming in Yonkers (270/8)

-- Sag to Portray Pedestrians W/Cars *Wed 7/22* Filming in East Village ($231/8 )

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the television series here

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Dexter: Resurrection S2

- Project type: television film

- Roles:

-- Sag/Aftra to Portray a Women in Her 60s for Summer Exteriors Tue 7.28 (231/8)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the television film here

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Carl Jackson's the Judgement

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Lisa (Wife) (200 a day)

-- Jackson Dillion (100 a day)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Music Show

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Dylan (250 per day probably put on weekly)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Missing/Abandoned Spouse/Partner Docu-series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Abandoned, Ghosted or Missing Spouse/Partner (Paid $1000)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the reality TV show here