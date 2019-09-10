0 Multistate bacterial infection linked to Petland puppies; 2 infected in Allegheny County

Bacteria linked to puppies at Petland has infected people in seven states, including Pennsylvania, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Two of the cases were confirmed to be in Allegheny County.

Dr Kristen Mertz, the medical epidemiologist for the Allegheny County Health Department released the following statement:

"This is not something new in our region. We see frequent cases of campylobacter associated with puppies. In 2017, so far, there were over 20 cases associated with dogs or puppies. Two cases were associated with Petland stores in Allegheny County. Between 2007 and 2016, there were an average of 111 cases of campylobacter per year in Allegheny County"

The illnesses were reported from Sept.15 , 2016 through Aug. 12, 2017. Other states affected include Ohio, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Wisconsin, according to the Trib.

Dr. Mertz says these symptoms typically last several days, but you'll get better on your own. You don't need antibiotics, but you must make sure you drink plenty of fluids.

Symptoms can include diarrhea, abdominal cramping, nausea and vomiting.

“Just makes you wonder, if it could happen at Pet Land, could it happen at other places?” Rebecca Bykoski, a pet owner, said.

TRENDING NOW:

Many of the people infected had recently purchased a puppy from the chain, visited one of the stores or visited a home containing a puppy from one of the stores, according to the CDC.

“I think the important thing is to just use common sense when you're dealing with puppies and dogs to be sure to wash your hands after you touch their poop, things like that," Mertz said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.