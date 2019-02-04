  • Murder suspect escapes when police stop at McDonald's

    Updated:

    MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities in Texas have found an escaped prisoner. 

    The Conroe Police Department says Cedric Joseph Marks, a professional MMA fighter facing three murder charges, escaped on foot from a transport van on Sunday.

    Officials say the van was stopped at McDonald's at the time. 

    He was wearing an orange prison outfit and restraints, but after he escaped, he was able to get out of his shackles and take off his orange shirt. He was captured a few hours later.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Marks was being taken from a prison in Michigan after being captured by U.S. Marshals for a warrant for burglary of a home. The 44-year-old is considered extremely dangerous. 
     

     
     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories