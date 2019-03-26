  • NASA's first all-female spacewalk is delayed, there aren't enough spacesuits that fit

    Updated:

    Apparently gender inequality knows no bounds, not even in space. Case in point, NASA's first all-female spacewalk had to be canceled because there weren't enough space suits that fit.

    Christina Koch was set to make history in the space walk with fellow astronaut Anne McClain.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The problem is that the crew only has one medium-size space suit available at the International Space Station, despite the fact that the women's 2013 astronaut class was 50 percent female.

    So, astronaut Nick Hague joined McClain on the space walk.

    Koch will eventually get her turn. She is scheduled to join Hague on a space walk Friday.
     

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories