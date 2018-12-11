0 2 dead, as many as 8 wounded after shooting in French city

PARIS - UPDATE 4:20 p.m. - French prosecutor's office says terror investigation opened in Strasbourg shooting.

PARIS (AP) -- France's interior minister says two people are dead and up to 8 wounded, with several in critical condition, after a shooting in Strasbourg's city center near a world-famous Christmas market.

The suspect has been identified and has a criminal record, Christophe Castaner said.

Authorities haven't given a motive for the shooting.

The European Parliament spokesman, meanwhile, says that the building is on lockdown in Strasbourg. Jaume Duch said that "the European Parliament has been closed and no one can leave until further notice." It wasn't immediately clear how many people were inside.

Local authorities tweeted for the public to "avoid the area of the police station," which is close to the city's Christmas market. Strasbourg's well-known market is set up around the city's cathedral during the Christmas period and becomes a major gathering place.

It wasn't immediately clear if the market was the target of the attack or if there was any link to terrorism.

But France has been hit by several extremist attacks, including the 2015 Paris shootings, which killed 130 people and wounded hundreds, and a truck attack in Nice that killed dozens in 2016.

Some Strasbourg residents have reported on social media that they heard gunfire in some parts of the city center.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe tweeted that "the situation is still underway, priority is given to security forces and rescuers."

President Emmanuel Macron has adjourned a meeting at the presidential palace on Tuesday night to be able to monitor the events, his office said.

Strasbourg, about 310 miles east of Paris, is the seat of the European Parliament and on the border with Germany.

