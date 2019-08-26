Barack Obama tweets his summer playlist

TRENDING NOW:
- Youth football game leads to shootout between people in two cars, chase; innocent woman shot
- Customer service rep more than 800 miles away saves man having stroke on phone call
- High school football player suffers severe brain injury during game
- VIDEO: Newlyweds killed in crash after ceremony
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Barack Obama tweeted 44 songs Saturday that he and his wife, Michelle, have been listening to. They include Drake's "Too Good," Steely Dan's "Reelin' in the Years" and the Sinatra standard "I've Got You Under My Skin."
Other choices are "MOOD 4 EVA," the "Lion King" song with Beyonce and Jay-Z among other artists; and such oldies as Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl" and Dobie Gray's "Drift Away."
Last week, Barack Obama offered book recommendations, among them Colson Whitehead's "The Nickel Boys," Hilary Mantel's "Wolf Hall" and the "collected works" of Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, who died Aug. 12.
With summer winding down, here's a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BS5ri1lvxz— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 24, 2019
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}