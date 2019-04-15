  • Linden back defending Boston Marathon title

    By: The Associated Press

    HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP)ong> - BOSTON (AP) - Defending champion Des Linden is back on the course at the Boston Marathon.

    Linden was the first American woman to win the race since 1985 when she crossed the finish line first last year. She ran through an icy rain and near-gale headwinds to break the slump.

    It's another wet day on Monday, but much better than last year. Overnight thunderstorms had stopped by the start of the women's race. It was 61 degrees, with calm wins and overcast skies.

